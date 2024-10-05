Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ginger juice: Health benefits, uses, and side effects

    Discover the amazing health benefits of drinking ginger juice daily. From aiding digestion to boosting immunity, ginger juice is a natural powerhouse. Learn how to make it and incorporate it into your routine

    First Published Oct 5, 2024, 6:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 5, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Did you know that our kitchen is a treasure trove of health? In today's era, we tend to rush to the pharmacy for every minor ailment, buying tablets and syrups. However, if we look closely, remedies can be found right in our kitchens. Indian households use a variety of vegetables, spices, leaves, and herbs. Using them correctly can help us overcome many diseases. All we need is to learn how to use them effectively. Many diseases will never even come close to us

    The greens, cumin, fennel, garlic, curry leaves, ginger, and garlic we regularly consume have numerous health benefits. Ginger, in particular, is highly beneficial for our health. It not only enhances the flavor of our food but also helps in getting rid of many diseases. Even if we can't include ginger in every meal, drinking ginger juice daily is sufficient. Let's explore the benefits of drinking ginger juice every day
     

    Ginger is rich in antioxidants. Therefore, drinking ginger juice daily flushes out toxins accumulated in the body. It provides relief from digestive problems. If you suffer from indigestion, gas, or digestive discomfort, add 2 teaspoons of ginger juice to your daily diet. Ginger possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce inflammation in the body. Drinking ginger juice daily also provides relief from joint pain. In today's changing times, consuming ginger juice daily boosts your immune system, protecting you from colds and coughs

    This ginger juice is very beneficial for women. This juice also helps in reducing pain during menstruation. Drinking ginger juice daily reduces menstrual problems and pain. Ginger also aids in weight loss. Drinking ginger juice daily can also cure hormonal imbalances. Ginger also addresses blood-related problems and helps control blood pressure

    How to consume this ginger juice? Grind half an inch of ginger thoroughly and extract its juice. Now add 2 teaspoons of water to it. Drink it on an empty stomach every morning. Consuming it continuously for a month will allow you to reap the full benefits of ginger

