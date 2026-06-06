Get Parlour-Like Shiny Feet at Home: 30-Second Pedicure Hacks That Work
Dreaming of soft, shiny feet without spending hours at the salon? Try these quick and easy pedicure hacks where each step takes just 30 seconds, helping you achieve smooth, parlour-like feet right at home.
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The 30-second 'mouthwash' magic!
Forget hunting for salt and hot water. Just pour a capful of mouthwash, like Lysine or Listerine, into a tub of lukewarm water. Its alcohol and antiseptic properties will zap foot odour and germs in a jiffy.
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Half-cut tomato and sugar.
Just sprinkle some sugar on a half-cut tomato. Now, use it to scrub your ankles and feet in circles for 30 seconds. The tomato's acid removes dark patches, and the sugar quickly scrubs away dead skin cells.
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Lemon peel and Vaseline.
Are your nails looking yellow and dull? Just apply a bit of Vaseline on a lemon peel and gently massage your nails for 30 seconds. Your nails will get an instant natural shine, and it will also soften your cuticles.
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The 'old toothbrush' trick!
Don't struggle to clean the dirt from under your nails. Just take an old toothbrush, put a little soap or shampoo on it, and brush your nails for 30 seconds. All the hidden dirt will be gone in a flash!
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Coconut oil and candle
Are cracked heels giving you pain? Mix some melted candle wax with coconut oil and keep it in a small box. Before sleeping, just take a little and apply it on the cracks for 30 seconds, then pull on a pair of socks. You'll wake up to baby-soft feet!
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Instant 'olive oil' glow!
So the pedicure is done, but your feet need to stay moisturised, right? Just take a few drops of olive or almond oil and apply it all over your feet for 30 seconds. That's it! Your feet are now super soft and pretty, no parlour visit needed.
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