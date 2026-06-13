Kitchen Hack Alert: Make Yesterday's Rotis Soft, Warm and Fluffy Again
Chapatis made in the morning often get hard and dry by night. This is a common issue. Here’s a simple method to reheat them all at once without an oven or extra ghee-butter, making them as soft as if they were just rolled out.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Reheating makes them hard
Everyone loves hot food, especially when it's chilly outside. But this is a luxury for many, particularly working professionals. They often have to prepare chapatis in advance. When they try to reheat these chapatis later, they become hard or 'khadak'. The problem gets worse without an oven. Reheating on a tawa with ghee or butter changes the taste and isn't very healthy.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
What is this pressure cooker hack?
Don't worry, this one kitchen hack will help you a lot in such situations. This method of reheating cold chapatis is very simple. It makes the chapatis hot and gives them a soft, fresh taste, just like they were freshly made. So, let's find out what this pressure cooker hack is all about.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Method to reheat leftover chapatis
Chapatis made earlier usually get hard when you try to reheat them at mealtime. This changes their real taste and makes them feel dry. You should definitely learn this amazing hack to avoid this. In this method, you use a pressure cooker to heat the chapatis. This ensures the chapatis stay 100% soft, and you don't need to apply any ghee or butter.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Follow this hack step-by-step
Here's how you can follow this hack step-by-step. Instead of a plastic-coated casserole, use our old-style desi steel dabbas (boxes) to store chapatis. Spread a clean cotton cloth in the steel box and wrap the chapatis well inside it. When you need to heat the chapatis, take a pressure cooker. Make sure the cooker is large enough for your steel chapati box to fit inside easily. If your chapati box is big, you can put the chapatis in any small steel tiffin box that fits comfortably inside the cooker.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Steam without the whistle
Now, pour a little water at the bottom of the cooker. Place a stand on it, and then put the chapati box with its lid on the stand. Close the cooker lid but do not put the whistle on. Just steam it for 3-4 minutes. The chapatis will become as soft as cotton.
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