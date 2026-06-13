4 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Follow this hack step-by-step

Here's how you can follow this hack step-by-step. Instead of a plastic-coated casserole, use our old-style desi steel dabbas (boxes) to store chapatis. Spread a clean cotton cloth in the steel box and wrap the chapatis well inside it. When you need to heat the chapatis, take a pressure cooker. Make sure the cooker is large enough for your steel chapati box to fit inside easily. If your chapati box is big, you can put the chapatis in any small steel tiffin box that fits comfortably inside the cooker.