Everyone plants regular marigolds and hibiscus. You should bring royal black flowers to your garden this time. These rare plants will grab all the attention. Here are five black flower plants and their simple care tips for your pots.

Everyone plants marigolds, hibiscus, crape jasmine, and lilies in their balcony or terrace gardens. You might want to stand out from the crowd. You can bring a unique flower to your garden. People in your neighborhood will stop and stare. We are talking about black flowers.

Nature rarely produces pure black flowers. Dark maroon, deep purple, and chocolate colours look black from a distance. These flowers bring good luck according to Vastu. They also give a royal and gothic look to your garden. You can easily find them in local nurseries. They cost between Rs 150 and Rs 500.

Here are 5 best black flowers for your garden:

1. Black Baccara Rose: This is the king of flowers. The famous black rose from Halfeti village in Turkey is now available in Kolkata. The colour actually looks like dark maroon-black velvet. You can grow this in a pot. The plant needs 6 hours of sunlight daily. The price is Rs 300 to Rs 400. This flower represents love, mystery, and royalty.

2. Queen of Night Tulip: This is the most dazzling flower. This tulip from the Netherlands looks black-purple like the night sky. You should plant the bulbs in winter during November and December. You will get flowers in February. The plant grows well in pots. It cannot tolerate extreme heat. One bulb costs Rs 100.

3. Black Velvet Petunia: This is the best budget-friendly option. It requires very little care. This pure black petunia looks amazing when you hang it from your balcony grill. The plant gives flowers all year. You just need to water it daily. You should add mustard cake fertilizer once a month. A sapling costs Rs 80 to Rs 120.

4. Black Calla Lily: This plant has black-maroon cup-like flowers on long stems. It looks very elegant. The plant grows best in shady areas with light sunlight. It is ideal for spaces near bathrooms or low-light balconies. The price is Rs 250.

5. Black Hollyhock: You should plant this if you have a large terrace garden. The plant grows 5 to 6 feet tall. It produces bunches of black-chocolate flowers. The flowers look like arranged black roses from a distance. You should plant it after the monsoon. You will get flowers in winter. You can easily grow this from seeds. A seed packet costs Rs 50.

Care Tips:

Black flowers need a little extra care. You must follow these steps to maintain their dark colour:

- You should keep the soil slightly acidic. You can mix one spoon of vinegar in water and add it once a month.

- You must protect the plants from harsh afternoon sunlight. Morning sunlight is enough for them.

- You should avoid chemical fertilizers. You can use cow dung manure or vermicompost instead.

You should visit the nursery before the festive season. You can ask for a black rose or petunia instead of regular marigolds. Your garden will become the best attraction in your neighborhood.