Gardening Tips: 7 Easy Steps to Grow Fresh Lemons in a Pot at Home
Growing lemons at home is simple with the right pot, soil and care. Follow these seven easy steps to cultivate a healthy citrus plant that produces fresh, juicy lemons.
Choose the Right Pot
Start with a sturdy pot that is at least 18-24 inches wide and has good drainage holes. A spacious container gives the lemon tree enough room to develop healthy roots.
Plant a Healthy Lemon Sapling
Select a disease-free lemon sapling from a reliable nursery for better growth. Plant it at the same depth as its nursery container and press the soil gently around the roots.
Place It in Bright Sunlight
Keep the potted lemon plant where it receives at least six to eight hours of direct sunlight every day. Adequate sunlight is essential for healthy leaves, flowering and fruit production.
Use Well-Draining Soil
Fill the pot with nutrient-rich, well-draining soil suitable for citrus plants. Good drainage prevents waterlogging and promotes strong root growth.
Water Consistently
Water the plant whenever the top layer of soil feels dry, but avoid overwatering. The soil should remain moist without becoming soggy.
Feed the Plant Regularly
Use a balanced citrus fertiliser during the growing season to encourage healthy growth. Regular feeding helps the plant produce more flowers and better-quality lemons.
Prune and Care for the Plant
Trim dead, damaged or overcrowded branches to improve airflow and maintain the plant's shape. Regular pruning encourages healthier growth and increases the chances of a better harvest.
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