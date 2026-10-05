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Gardening Tips: Tulsi Plant Looking Tall, Thin? These Easy Pruning Tricks Can Make It Bushier
Want a bushier Tulsi plant? Learn how to pinch or prune the growing tips correctly, where to make the cut and how light, watering and soil care can support fuller growth.
Tulsi plants
At times, Tulsi plants tend to be tall and spindly, particularly when their growing tips are not pruned. An easy method for making a Tulsi plant grow into a branching shape is through the process of pruning of its growing tips.
The following is an easy 6 guide on how to prune Tulsi plants.
1. Use a Healthy Tulsi Plant to Begin With
Before using your scissors, pick up a growing plant that appears healthy.
A plant with multiple stems and healthy leaves should be chosen and avoid heavy pruning of a wilting or severely damaged plant as a healthy plant will be more receptive to pruning.
2. Look For the Growing Tip
In pruning, the growing tip, which is also known as terminal shoot, is an important point to consider. It is the newest part of the stem and is located at the top above a leaf pair.
It is better to not cut the stem randomly but instead target the new growing top.
3. Prune Right Above a Leaf Pair
To prune, all you have to do is pinch the stem right above a healthy leaf pair.
This will reduce the growing plant’s urge to extend itself from a single tip.
4. Do Not Trim More Than Needed
Higher pruning doesn’t guarantee bushy growth.
Do not cut too much of the Tulsi at one time especially if the plant is small. Pruning should be done through trimming only a few of the stems and not all of them.
Your objective is to get more branching while still retaining healthy foliage for your plant.
5. Keep Pinching as Tips Grow
After the tips grow, you can proceed to do your light pinching as the tips become long enough.
Pruning the tips regularly can keep it from becoming too leggy. Always take care of the whole plant instead of pruning the same tip over and over again.
It is also important to prune yellowed and unhealthy leaves.
6. Provide Good Planting Conditions
Pruning is best done along with other practices needed by the plants. Tulsi thrives when there is enough sun, correct watering and proper drainage of soil.
Don’t let your soil be wet and muddy all the time. But you must not allow the plant to stay dry for too long.
With sufficient light and proper care, pruning of the tips will give you good results.
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