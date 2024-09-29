Free Travel: Explore THIS country without spending a Dime!

Luxembourg is the first country in the world to provide free public transport to both citizens and tourists. This decision has been taken to control the increasing pollution in the country and to encourage people to leave their cars and use public transport.

Traveling has become very popular these days. Have you ever heard of a country where travel is completely free? Definitely not. Because here no one is charged for public transport services. Along with the common citizens of the country, tourists can also easily avail these services. Just as education is important in life, travel is also important, because during this time we get a chance to learn many things from close quarters. Most people like to travel, but many times we postpone our plan due to money.

Today we are going to know about a country in Europe. Where citizens and tourists from all over the world get a chance to travel from one place to another for free. Not only this, this country is considered to be one of the richest countries in the world. So let's know how travel is free here. The country we are talking about is Luxembourg. This country is considered to be one of the most expensive countries in Europe, yet traveling from one place to another is completely free. Because, it is the first country in the world to provide all kinds of public transport services completely free of cost. This includes buses, trains and trams.

Whether you go anywhere in India or abroad, you have to pay a lot of money for transportation, but Luxembourg is different from other countries. The free public transport service available here is provided not only to the citizens of the country but also to the tourists visiting here. That is, if you are visiting this country, you can travel without any stress, without paying a single rupee. The Government of Luxembourg has made all public transport free within the country, including trains, buses, trams and funicular railways. On the other hand, if passengers want to travel in first class or if you want to cross the border, then you will have to buy a train ticket.

Along with this, there is no charge for luggage and pets in public transport. The Luxembourg government has decided to make public transport free to prevent the increasing pollution in the country. Along with this, the government wants that the citizens should minimize traveling in their cars and use public transport more. Luxembourg is famous all over the world for its rich history, wonderful palaces. Along with this, this country is considered to be one of the richest countries. A large number of tourists visit this country every year. Here Le Chemin de la Corniche, Neumünster Abbey, The Bock and Casemates, The Grund District, La Passerelle, the National Museum of Luxembourg and the Luxembourg City History Museum are very popular.

At the same time, tourists from all over the world come to see Vianden Castle, located in the northern part of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The Government of Luxembourg has not yet provided free visa facility to the travelers coming from India. In such a situation, if someone goes to this country from India, then he will have to get a visa to go to Luxembourg. To go to Luxembourg, Indians need a Schengen visa, but there is a condition that you can stay in this country for only 90 days at a time.

