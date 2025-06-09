Cook Smart: Foods to Avoid in Pressure Cooker for Safety and Efficiency
Many use pressure cookers for quick cooking. But 8 foods should never be cooked in a pressure cooker. Avoid these foods to prevent spills and other hazards.
| Published : Jun 09 2025, 03:15 PM
1 Min read
Milk:
Milk boils over easily. Heating milk in a pressure cooker can cause it to boil rapidly and spill, potentially clogging valves and damaging the cooker.
Chopped Apples:
Chopped apples have high water content and starch. In a pressure cooker, they can break down quickly, clogging pressure release valves and creating a hazardous situation.
Starchy Foods:
Starchy foods like pasta create foam, which can block safety valves. They also tend to overcook easily in a pressure cooker.
Fried Foods:
Reheating fried foods in a pressure cooker isn't recommended. The oil can stick and make cleaning difficult. The high heat can also cause splattering.
Whole Beans:
Beans like kidney or chickpeas release foam and starch, potentially clogging valves. Soaking them properly is crucial, but pressure cooking is still risky.
Foods with Different Cooking Times:
Avoid cooking foods with vastly different cooking times together. Delicate veggies will overcook with longer-cooking items like rice, affecting taste and texture.
Rice:
While common, cooking rice in a pressure cooker can lead to spills if too much water or rice is used. The starch creates foam that can block valves.
Tomato and Sauce-Based Dishes:
Tomato-based or other thick sauces can become too dense and clog valves. Acidic foods might also react with the cooker, altering the taste.
