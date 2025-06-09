Image Credit : Getty

Rich in refined carbohydrates: White bread is made from refined flour. It does not contain fiber. It is also a storehouse of refined carbohydrates. When you eat it, it acts like sugar in the body, causing a sudden spike in blood sugar.

Causes fatty liver: Continuous consumption of refined carbohydrates leads to fat accumulation in the liver, which is called Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

Increased insulin resistance: Eating white bread in large quantities increases insulin resistance, which can lead to type 2 diabetes and liver problems.