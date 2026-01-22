Eating These Foods Before Bed Can Disrupt Your Sleep - Avoid Them Tonight
You can only have good health if you sleep well at night. Stress and a busy lifestyle can disrupt your good sleep. But it's not just that; the foods you eat at night can also interfere with getting sleep.
Chocolate
Avoid eating chocolate before sleeping at night. It can prevent you from getting good sleep because it contains caffeine and sugar.
Spicy foods
Avoid very spicy foods when eating at night. This can cause indigestion and disrupt your sleep.
Cheese
Avoid eating foods containing cheese. It can hinder good digestion and prevent you from getting a good night's sleep.
Coffee
Coffee also contains caffeine. Completely avoid drinking coffee before bed, as it will disrupt your sleep.
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are another food that can disrupt sleep. This is because they contain acidic compounds. Also, their high water content can lead to frequent urination.
Ice Cream
You should completely avoid eating ice cream before bed. It can prevent you from getting a good night's sleep.
