Food Recipe : Samba Rava Kanji- Healthy and Wholesome Breakfast
Starting your day with an energizing breakfast is key to staying active. This awesome kanji is packed with flavor, health benefits, and sustained energy.
What's special about Samba Wheat Rava Kanji?
Samba Wheat Rava is made from broken wheat. It's slightly larger and more aromatic than regular rava. Its high fiber content offers several health benefits, especially its slow digestion, which prevents blood sugar spikes.
All-Day Energy and Alertness:
The carbohydrates in Samba Wheat digest slowly, providing a steady energy release. Enjoy it for breakfast to power through your day without feeling tired or experiencing sudden hunger pangs.
Aids Weight Loss:
Samba Wheat Rava Kanji is great for weight watchers. Its high fiber content keeps you feeling full, reducing unnecessary snacking. Being low in calories makes it a helpful addition to a weight loss plan.
Good for Digestion:
The fiber promotes healthy digestion and helps prevent issues like constipation. A healthy gut contributes to overall well-being.
Helps Control Blood Sugar:
Samba Wheat's slow digestion prevents blood sugar spikes, making it a good choice for those with or at risk of diabetes.
Essential Nutrients:
Samba Wheat contains essential minerals like iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and B vitamins, supporting overall health and immunity.
Ingredients for Samba Wheat Rava Kanji:
Samba Wheat Rava - 1/4 cup
Water - 1.5 cups
Salt - To taste
Chopped Small Onion - 1 tablespoon
Green Chili - 1/4
Ginger - Small piece
Curry Leaves - A sprig
Cumin Seeds - 1/2 teaspoon
Ghee - 1 teaspoon
Coriander Leaves - A few
How to Make Samba Wheat Rava Kanji?
Heat a heavy pan, add Samba Wheat Rava, and roast over medium heat for 2-3 minutes until fragrant, without changing color. Set aside.
In the same pan, add ghee, cumin seeds, curry leaves, crushed ginger, and chopped green chili. Sauté for a minute. Add chopped onion and sauté until translucent. Add 1.5 cups of water and increase heat. Once boiling, add salt and gradually add the roasted rava, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring until the rava is cooked and the water is absorbed. The kanji will thicken. Add more hot water if needed. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.