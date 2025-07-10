Weight Loss Guide: Try This Green Bean Toast Recipe for Healthy Weight Loss
Want a tasty, filling meal that won't pack on the pounds? Try this healthy and nutritious green bean toast! It's packed with goodness and perfect for maintaining a healthy weight.
What is Green Bean Toast?
Green bean toast is made with mashed cooked or sprouted mung beans, mixed with veggies and spices, spread on bread, and toasted. It's a nutritious and healthy breakfast or snack. Mung beans are rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals.
Why Green Bean Toast is Great for Weight Loss
Mung beans are packed with protein, keeping you full and satisfied. The fiber aids digestion, regulates blood sugar, and further enhances satiety.
Green bean toast is lower in calories than other toasts, especially when made with less oil and lots of veggies.
Besides protein and fiber, it's full of essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, and folate, vital for a healthy weight loss journey.
Ingredients for Green Bean Toast:
Mung beans: 1 cup
Bread slices: 4-6
Onion: 1 small
Carrot: finely chopped
Green chilies: 1-2
Ginger-garlic paste: 1/2 tsp
Coriander leaves: chopped
Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
Chili powder: 1/2 tsp
Garam masala: 1/4 tsp
Cumin powder: 1/4 tsp
Salt: to taste
Oil/Ghee: for toasting
How to Make Green Bean Toast:
Wash and pressure cook mung beans until soft. Mash thoroughly. In a bowl, combine mashed beans, chopped onion, carrot, chilies, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, spices, and salt.
Brush bread with oil/ghee, spread bean mixture evenly. Toast on a griddle until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot.
Tips for a Healthier Toast:
Using sprouted mung beans boosts nutritional value. Whole-wheat bread adds more fiber. Use minimal oil/ghee while toasting. Olive or coconut oil are good choices. Serve with mint-coriander chutney or yogurt for extra protein and calcium.
Health Benefits:
Besides weight loss, mung bean toast offers other benefits: Fiber and folate support heart health by lowering cholesterol. The low glycemic index helps regulate blood sugar. High fiber promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. Protein and complex carbs provide sustained energy.
This recipe is a great way to enjoy a filling meal while managing weight. It's tasty, healthy, and easy to make. Try it for your next meal!