6 6 Image Credit : HDFC bank

Buy Wisely: Cars Are for Use, Not Showing Off

Many people take loans to buy new cars just for status. But a car's value drops the minute it leaves the showroom, while your loan payments stay the same. Even Warren Buffett himself drove an old car for years. Buying a new car for show is a sure-shot way to lose money. If you want to be rich, drop these habits and start focusing on saving and investing.