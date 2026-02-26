Fibre-Rich Foods: Add These 5 Superfoods to Boost Your Daily Fibre Intake
Boost your daily fibre intake with 5 powerful superfoods like flax seeds, chia seeds, oats, lentils, and chickpeas. Improve digestion, heart health, and overall wellness with these easy diet additions.
Image Credit : Getty
Flax seeds for the win!
Just two tablespoons of flax seeds pack a solid 6 grams of fibre. You can soak them in water or simply grind them into a powder to add to your meals.
Image Credit : Getty
Power-packed chia seeds
Two tablespoons of chia seeds give you a whopping 10 grams of fibre. Just soak them in water overnight and have them first thing in the morning.
Image Credit : Social media
Don't forget your dals
Cooked pulses and lentils are a fantastic source of fibre. Plus, they are loaded with protein, making them a double-win for your health.
Image Credit : Getty
A healthy bowl of oats
Oats are full of a special fibre called beta-glucan. This helps lower your cholesterol, boosts heart health, and even improves your immunity.
Image Credit : Getty
The humble chana
Chickpeas, or chana, are another great source of fibre. Just half a cup of boiled chickpeas contains nearly 6 grams of it.
