Cancer Symptoms: 5 Signs You Absolutely Shouldn't Ignore
Over the last five years, cancer-related deaths have been increasing alarmingly all over India.
Cancer Symptoms: 5 Signs You Absolutely Shouldn't Ignore
For the past five years, cancer-related deaths have been rising across India. In fact, 15,000 cancer deaths have been reported since 2021. Cancer is basically a group of diseases where body cells grow out of control and can spread to other parts.
Here are some of the most important symptoms of cancer.
Genetic changes are the main cause, triggered by environmental factors, lifestyle choices, or even things you inherit. Doctors diagnose it using lab tests and biopsies. Treatment can involve surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Let's look at some key symptoms.
Constant fatigue is the first symptom.
Feeling constantly tired, no matter how much you rest, is a major red flag. This kind of extreme fatigue can point to blood cancers like leukaemia or other cancers that mess with how your body absorbs nutrients. If this feeling doesn't go away, you must see a doctor.
Unusual lumps or swelling is another symptom
Any new lump or swelling you find on your body—be it under the skin, on the breast, or in lymph nodes—could signal an early tumour. The sooner you find it, the better the treatment outcome.
Changes in the skin or moles are another symptom
Keep an eye on your skin. Any sudden changes in moles, warts, or skin sores—like them getting darker, yellowish, or just looking different—could be a sign of skin cancer.
Experiencing a persistent cough is another symptom
A chronic cough or trouble swallowing can be symptoms of lung, throat, or oesophageal cancer. It's especially critical to get an early check-up if you're also coughing up blood or feeling pain.
Changes in bowel and bladder habits are the next symptom
Pay attention to changes in your bowel or bladder habits. You shouldn't ignore things like constant constipation, diarrhoea, blood in your stool, pain while urinating, or blood in your urine.
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