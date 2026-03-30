Heart Health: 5 Daily Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Heart
Heart disease cases are shooting up these days. Dr. Deebanshu Gupta, an Interventional Cardiologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, points out some common habits that are actually harming our heart health.
Is your lifestyle hurting your heart?
Too much exercise can backfire.
Find your workout sweet spot.
Crash diets are a no-go for your heart.
Don't fall for 'healthy' food labels.
Never blindly trust packaged foods that claim to be healthy. Just because a label says 'low-fat' or 'sugar-free' doesn't mean it's good for your heart. Many of these products are loaded with hidden sodium, refined carbs, and additives that can spike your blood pressure and cause inflammation.
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Poor sleep is a silent heart risk.
Stop self-prescribing supplements.
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