Luxury vs Local: Fendi’s Rs 8.3 Lakh Bag Draws Attention Over Rs 500 Indian Design
An international brand has caused a major storm on the internet by pricing a handbag, easily available for under Rs 500 in local markets and street-side shops, at Rs 8.3 lakh.
Italian brand prices Rs 500 Indian handbag at Rs 8.3 lakh
As world-famous fashion brands continue to profit from Indian cultural artifacts, a new handbag released by the famous Italian luxury brand 'Fendi' has become embroiled in a major controversy.
Fendi Navratri bag
Fendi's 'Baguette 26424' bag, priced at Rs 8.3 lakh, features 39,500 beads and 475 mirrors. It strikingly resembles traditional Gujarati Navratri bags worth around Rs 500.
Industry leaders erupt in anger
Harsh Goenka and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slammed Fendi. Goenka called it exploitation, while Mazumdar-Shaw termed it 'blatant cultural appropriation' insulting Indian artisans.
Netizens' criticisms flood websites
Netizens mock the bag, saying it's worth only Rs 500 without the logo. Ironically, it was handcrafted not in Italy but at the Chanakya workshop in Mumbai, a long-time supplier to Fendi.
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