5 Essential Things You Must Do to Prevent Jaundice Before Symptoms Appear
The health department reports that jaundice is spreading in various areas of the Palakkad district. It's crucial to be cautious at this time. Here are the essential things to do to prevent jaundice.
Drink water
Make sure to drink boiled and cooled or filtered water. It's important to stay hydrated. Drink at least 10 glasses of water daily.
Stay clean
Be sure to wash your hands thoroughly before eating. Especially, don't forget to wash your hands after using the washroom.
Wash food items
Make sure to use food items like fruits and vegetables after washing them well. Don't forget to clean kitchen surfaces too.
Get vaccinated
Getting vaccinated against Hepatitis A and B as a precaution is a good idea. This helps prevent the occurrence of jaundice.
Liver-friendly foods
Eat fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and turmeric. Avoid excessively fatty foods.
Avoid these
Be careful to avoid impure water, alcohol, and other food items. Also, don't forget to exercise and manage your body weight.
