When Is Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi 2026—May 5 or May 6? Check Date and Puja Timings
Sankashti Chaturthi May 2026: The Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month is called Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi. On this day, devotees perform special puja to get Lord Ganesha's blessings.
Everything you need to know about Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat
Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2026: In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is called 'Pratham Pujya', meaning he is worshipped first. Devotees observe many fasts to please him. A fast for Lord Ganesha is observed on the Chaturthi tithi of both fortnights of every month. Each of these fasts has a different name. The Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month is called Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi. This time, the Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed in May 2026. Many religious texts explain the importance of this Chaturthi. Read on for all the details about the date, puja method, auspicious timings, and more.
When should you observe the Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi fast?
According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi tithi of the Krishna Paksha in Jyeshtha month begins at 5:24 AM on Tuesday, May 5, and ends at 7:51 AM on Wednesday, May 6. Since the moonrise on the Chaturthi tithi will occur on Tuesday, May 5, the Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on this day.
Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Shubh Muhurat
Morning: 09:09 AM to 10:46 AM
Afternoon: 11:57 AM to 12:49 PM (Abhijit Muhurat)
Afternoon: 02:00 PM to 03:37 PM
Evening: 05:14 PM to 06:51 PM
Evening: 06:51 PM to 08:14 PM
Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat and Puja Vidhi
- On Tuesday, May 5, wake up early, bathe, and take a sankalp (vow) for the fast and puja. Do not lie or entertain negative thoughts. Observe a 'nirahar' fast (without food) all day. If this is not possible, you can have a fruit-based meal (phalahar) once.
- Start the puja during a shubh muhurat after making all preparations. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a 'bajot' (small stool) in a clean spot in your home. First, apply a tilak, offer a flower garland, and light a pure ghee lamp.
- Then, offer roli, durva grass, clothes, janeu (sacred thread), abir, gulal, paan, and rice to Lord Ganesha one by one. Keep chanting 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' silently while performing the puja. Offer bhog to the Lord as you wish.
- After the puja, perform the aarti. When the moon rises, offer 'arghya' with water, along with flowers, rice, and kumkum. Then, you can break your fast by eating the prasad. Following this ritual for Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to the home.
Lord Ganesha Aarti Lyrics in Hindi
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva
Mata Jaki Parvati, Pita Mahadeva ॥
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva ॥
Ek Dant Dayavant, Char Bhujadhari
Mathe Pe Sindoor Sohe, Muse Ki Savari ॥
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva ॥
Andhan Ko Aankh Det, Kodhin Ko Kaya
Banjhan Ko Putra Det, Nirdhan Ko Maya ॥
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva ॥
Haar Chadhe, Phool Chadhe Aur Chadhe Meva
Ladduan Ko Bhog Lage, Sant Kare Seva ॥
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva ॥
Deenan Ki Laaj Rakho, Shambhu Sutvari
Kamna Ko Purna Karo, Jag Balihari ॥
Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh, Jai Ganesh Deva ॥
Disclaimer
The information in this article is sourced from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are merely a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
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