- On Tuesday, May 5, wake up early, bathe, and take a sankalp (vow) for the fast and puja. Do not lie or entertain negative thoughts. Observe a 'nirahar' fast (without food) all day. If this is not possible, you can have a fruit-based meal (phalahar) once.

- Start the puja during a shubh muhurat after making all preparations. Place an idol of Lord Ganesha on a 'bajot' (small stool) in a clean spot in your home. First, apply a tilak, offer a flower garland, and light a pure ghee lamp.

- Then, offer roli, durva grass, clothes, janeu (sacred thread), abir, gulal, paan, and rice to Lord Ganesha one by one. Keep chanting 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' silently while performing the puja. Offer bhog to the Lord as you wish.

- After the puja, perform the aarti. When the moon rises, offer 'arghya' with water, along with flowers, rice, and kumkum. Then, you can break your fast by eating the prasad. Following this ritual for Ekdant Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and peace to the home.