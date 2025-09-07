Image Credit : Social media

The buzz around their sighting would have been dutifully magnified by timing and venue. The upcoming films as well as the boy-next-door reputation of Kartik, which has always landed him in links with co-stars but so far did not disclose anything about his personal life, added fuel to it.Sreeleela riding the success wave in Tollywood is now among the busiest actors. With so many big releases lined up, fans of the two were left thinking that sharing a laugh and shooting moments at a Ganesh Chaturthi puja somehow seemed out of the ordinary for the two-featured artists.

Twitter and Instagram erupted with statements, memes, and hashtags that linked the two together, a lot as a "fresh Bollywood-Tollywood jodi." At one end, fans were hopeful about the potential of a real-life romance, while at the other, some warned that such gatherings were pretty common in the industry and sometimes did not mean much. No surprise, the day's viral celebration suggests that audiences want to see these two stars together in something other than the professional on-screen space.