Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting

    This Navratri, go beyond the usual sabudana khichdi and vada. Explore unique and delicious recipes like sabudana momos, pancakes, and cheela. Learn how to make them with our easy-to-follow guide.

    Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 9:31 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    As Sharad Navratri commences on October 3rd, many devotees observe a nine-day fast, incorporating sabudana into their meals. But why limit yourself to sabudana khichdi, vada, or kheer when you can explore a world of unique dishes using this versatile ingredient? This time, if you're craving something different and tasty for yourself or your family during Navratri, try these five unique recipes, from sabudana momos to sabudana pancakes.

    1. Sabudana Momos

    Ingredients

    1 cup soaked sabudana

    1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

    1/2 cup finely chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, etc.)

    Green chilies, ginger, and salt to taste

    1 teaspoon cumin seeds

    1 teaspoon black pepper powder

    1 tablespoon oil

    Chutney for serving

    How to make fasting momos

    In a mixing bowl, combine soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, green chilies, cumin seeds, and black pepper. Knead the mixture well and make small balls, stuff them with chopped vegetables and roll them into momo shapes. Steam the sabudana momos for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite chutney.

    2. Sabudana Cheela

    Ingredients

    1 cup soaked sabudana

    1/2 cup buckwheat flour

    1/4 cup finely chopped fasting vegetables

    Green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves

    Salt and black pepper to taste

    Oil for cooking

    How to make

    Make a thick batter by mixing soaked sabudana, buckwheat flour, chilies, ginger, coriander, salt, and black pepper. Heat a griddle and grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the griddle and spread it thinly. Cook until golden brown and crispy from both sides. Serve with yogurt or chutney.

    3. Sabudana Sweet Pancake Recipe

    Ingredients

    1 cup soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours)

    1/2 cup amaranth flour (for binding)

    1/2 cup jaggery (or sugar to taste)

    1/4 cup grated coconut

    1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

    2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, raisins)

    1 ripe banana (mashed)

    1/2 cup water or milk (to make batter)

    Ghee or oil (for cooking)

    A pinch of salt

    How to make

    In a mixing bowl, mash the soaked sabudana with a spoon or lightly blend in a blender for a smoother texture. Add amaranth flour, grated coconut, mashed banana, jaggery, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and a pinch of salt. Mix well, adding water or milk little by little to make a pancake batter. Heat a non-stick pan or griddle and grease it lightly with ghee or oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread gently to form a pancake. Cook over medium heat until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip carefully. Cook the other side until golden brown and the edges are crispy. Serve hot prepared sabudana pancakes, topped with more nuts or a drizzle of honey if desired.

     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Navratri 2024: wishes, messages, SMS, and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share NTI

    Navratri 2024: wishes, messages, SMS, and WhatsApp/Facebook status to share

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for October 3, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 3, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 3, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Durga Puja during periods: Know rituals, guidelines, prayers and more RBA

    Durga Puja during periods: Know rituals, guidelines, prayers and more

    Side Effects of Smoking cigarettes While Drinking Tea RBA

    Side effects of smoking cigarettes while drinking tea

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Arjun's family accuses lorry owner of exploiting grief after his death in Shirur landslide anr

    Kerala: Arjun's family accuses lorry owner of exploiting grief after his death in Shirur landslide

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya ATG

    Jr NTR, Nani calls out Surekha Konda for comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya

    Bengaluru records all time high temperature of 32.8 degrees in October vkp

    Bengaluru records all-time high temperature of 32.8°C in October

    My comments....', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce ATG

    'My comments...', Telangana minister Surekha Konda retracts her statement on Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said ATG

    Samantha, Naga Chaitanya REACT to Konda Surekha's claims about their divorce; Here's what they said

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon