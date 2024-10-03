Delicious Sabudana Recipes: momos, pancakes, and more for Navratri fasting

This Navratri, go beyond the usual sabudana khichdi and vada. Explore unique and delicious recipes like sabudana momos, pancakes, and cheela. Learn how to make them with our easy-to-follow guide.

As Sharad Navratri commences on October 3rd, many devotees observe a nine-day fast, incorporating sabudana into their meals. But why limit yourself to sabudana khichdi, vada, or kheer when you can explore a world of unique dishes using this versatile ingredient? This time, if you're craving something different and tasty for yourself or your family during Navratri, try these five unique recipes, from sabudana momos to sabudana pancakes.

1. Sabudana Momos

Ingredients

1 cup soaked sabudana

1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup finely chopped vegetables (carrots, peas, etc.)

Green chilies, ginger, and salt to taste

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon black pepper powder

1 tablespoon oil

Chutney for serving

How to make fasting momos

In a mixing bowl, combine soaked sabudana, mashed potatoes, green chilies, cumin seeds, and black pepper. Knead the mixture well and make small balls, stuff them with chopped vegetables and roll them into momo shapes. Steam the sabudana momos for 10-12 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite chutney.

2. Sabudana Cheela

Ingredients

1 cup soaked sabudana

1/2 cup buckwheat flour

1/4 cup finely chopped fasting vegetables

Green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves

Salt and black pepper to taste

Oil for cooking

How to make

Make a thick batter by mixing soaked sabudana, buckwheat flour, chilies, ginger, coriander, salt, and black pepper. Heat a griddle and grease it with oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the griddle and spread it thinly. Cook until golden brown and crispy from both sides. Serve with yogurt or chutney.

3. Sabudana Sweet Pancake Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup soaked sabudana (soaked for 4-5 hours)

1/2 cup amaranth flour (for binding)

1/2 cup jaggery (or sugar to taste)

1/4 cup grated coconut

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons chopped nuts (almonds, cashews, raisins)

1 ripe banana (mashed)

1/2 cup water or milk (to make batter)

Ghee or oil (for cooking)

A pinch of salt

How to make

In a mixing bowl, mash the soaked sabudana with a spoon or lightly blend in a blender for a smoother texture. Add amaranth flour, grated coconut, mashed banana, jaggery, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and a pinch of salt. Mix well, adding water or milk little by little to make a pancake batter. Heat a non-stick pan or griddle and grease it lightly with ghee or oil. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread gently to form a pancake. Cook over medium heat until bubbles appear on the surface, then flip carefully. Cook the other side until golden brown and the edges are crispy. Serve hot prepared sabudana pancakes, topped with more nuts or a drizzle of honey if desired.

