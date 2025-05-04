6 Hacks for Cutting Jackfruit Without Stickiness
Tired of sticky fingers while cutting jackfruit? Here are 6 simple hacks to cut jackfruit cleanly and enjoy this delicious fruit without the mess.
| Published : May 04 2025, 04:40 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : gemini
Cutting jackfruit can be messy due to its sticky sap. These hacks will help you cut jackfruit without the stickiness.
Image Credit : gemini
1. Apply mustard oil to your hands and knife before cutting. This prevents the sap from sticking.
Image Credit : gemini
2. Cut the jackfruit on newspaper or a plastic sheet to prevent the sap from spreading and for easy cleanup.
Image Credit : gemini
3. Boil the jackfruit lightly with salt in a pressure cooker for 1-2 whistles. This softens it and makes it easier to cut.
Image Credit : gemini
4. Apply oil to your hands while removing the seeds to prevent stickiness.
Image Credit : gemini
5. Wipe the knife with a cloth or tissue after every few slices. Reapply oil if the sap becomes sticky.
Image Credit : gemini
6. Use gram flour or wheat flour with water to clean your hands instead of soap, then rinse with warm water.
