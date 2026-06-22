Whether it is a chilly morning, a rainy evening or a remedy for a headache, a hot cup of coffee has long been a favourite among Bengaluru residents. However, a new report suggests that tea lovers now outnumber coffee enthusiasts in the city.

According to an analysis by Instamart based on tea orders placed across more than 130 Indian cities between June 2025 and June 2026, tea drinkers now outnumber coffee lovers nationwide. Surprisingly, Bengaluru leads the country in tea consumption, challenging its long-standing reputation as India's coffee capital.