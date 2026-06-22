If you want your balcony or garden to burst with colourful flowers in no time, choosing the right plant is key. Many plants grow quickly even in pots and containers, and with a little care, they give flowers continuously. These plants are a great choice for small homes, terrace gardens, and apartment balconies. With the right soil, enough sunlight, and regular watering, they can make your garden look beautiful in just a few weeks. Let's check out 5 such fast-growing flower plants you can easily grow at home.