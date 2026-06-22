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Gardening Tips: Fast Growing Flowers; Want a colourful garden, fast? Try these 5 plants!
Gardening Tips: Looking for some fast-growing flower plants? Here are 5 amazing options your balcony and garden with colourful flowers in just a few weeks. We also have easy tips to grow Marigold, Zinnia, Portulaca, Petunia, and Vinca
Gardening Tips
If you want your balcony or garden to burst with colourful flowers in no time, choosing the right plant is key. Many plants grow quickly even in pots and containers, and with a little care, they give flowers continuously. These plants are a great choice for small homes, terrace gardens, and apartment balconies. With the right soil, enough sunlight, and regular watering, they can make your garden look beautiful in just a few weeks. Let's check out 5 such fast-growing flower plants you can easily grow at home.
Marigold
People consider Marigold one of the fastest-growing flowering plants. It starts flowering within about 45 to 60 days of planting the seeds. The plant needs 5 to 6 hours of sunlight daily. Well-drained soil and some light organic manure will help it grow even better. It's a great option for pujas, decorations, and for creating borders in your garden.
Zinnia
If you want colourful flowers that last a long time, Zinnia is a fantastic plant. It grows fast in hot weather and can be easily grown even in small pots. If you regularly remove the dried flowers, new buds will keep appearing. It's also quite popular among beginner gardeners because it's so easy to care for.
Portulaca
People also call Portulaca 'Moss Rose'. It grows well even with less water and produces the most flowers in bright sunlight. Its special feature is that you can see attractive flowers of many different colours on a single plant. It's considered a great choice for balconies, hanging pots, and small containers.
Petunia
Petunia is famous for its large and attractive flowers. Its growth is faster during winters and in mild weather. With regular watering, enough sunlight, and liquid fertilizer from time to time, it keeps flowering for a long period. Its different coloured varieties can make any garden look very attractive.
Vinca
Vinca, or Sadabahar, is a plant that does brilliantly in both summer and monsoon seasons. It keeps flowering continuously even with very little care. It grows well everywhere—in pots, containers, and garden beds. Regularly removing dry twigs and adding light manure will increase the number of flowers.
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