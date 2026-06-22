Home gardeners can still make the most of the season by planting fast-growing vegetables before June ends, ensuring a healthy and productive kitchen garden that promises a fresh, bumper harvest by August.

June is the perfect month for kitchen gardening. It's that time of the year when the summer heat meets the first few showers of rain, which is amazing for plant growth. If you've been dreaming of growing your own fresh, chemical-free vegetables, you need to plant these 5 veggies before June ends. With a little care, your kitchen garden will be lush and green in just a few weeks.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Plant Your Veggies at the End of June

The last week of June is ideal for planting. The soil has enough moisture by then, and the temperature is just right for vegetables to grow well. That's why many veggies planted at this time start giving a good harvest by July and August.

Bhindi (Okra)

Bhindi is one of the easiest vegetables to grow in a kitchen garden. Sow the seeds about 1 to 2 inches deep in the soil and keep the soil slightly moist. Make sure the plants get plenty of sunlight. You can start harvesting fresh bhindi in about 45 to 60 days after planting.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd)

If you enjoy growing vine vegetables, lauki is a fantastic option. After you sow the seeds, make sure to install a trellis or a support frame for the vine to climb on. The lauki should be ready for harvesting in about 55 to 70 days, giving you fresh, homegrown gourds.

Tori (Ridge Gourd)

Tori is a nutritious and fast-growing vegetable. If you plant its seeds in the last week of June, your crop will be ready in about 50 to 60 days. The plant grows quickly and gives a good yield with regular watering and sunlight.

Lobia (Cowpea)

Lobia, or cowpea, is a very popular vegetable. You can sow its seeds directly into the soil. The pods will be ready for picking in about 45 to 60 days. If you let a few pods dry out on the plant, you can even collect lobia seeds for your next planting season.

Chaulai (Amaranth Greens)

Among leafy greens, chaulai is the fastest to grow. You can easily plant it from seeds or small saplings. Its leaves can be harvested for cooking in just 25 to 30 days. This plant is packed with nutrients and grows well even with minimal care.

Essential Tips for Your Kitchen Garden

Always mix cow dung manure or good-quality compost into the soil.

During the rainy season, pay special attention to water drainage.

Ensure your plants get at least 5 to 6 hours of sunlight every day.

Keep removing weeds regularly.

Water as needed, but don't let water collect and stagnate.

Most Searched Questions

1. What vegetables should I plant in late June?

Bhindi, lauki, tori, lobia, and chaulai are your best bets for late June planting.

2. Which vegetable grows the fastest?

Chaulai is super quick! It's ready for harvest in just 25–30 days.

3. What is essential for a good harvest in a kitchen garden?

Good compost, proper drainage, regular sunlight, and timely watering are the keys to a great harvest.