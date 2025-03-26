user
user

Stay cool this summer! Boost your air cooler’s efficiency with THESE simple tricks!

Struggling with summer heat? Discover simple tips to keep your house cool and maximize your air cooler's efficiency. Learn how to position, maintain, and enhance your cooler for AC-like results.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Summer has started. Scorching sun outside. Even if you're under a fan at home in the burning heat, you still sweat. So, it's impossible to go without AC in this season. If March is like this, it's not easy to endure the heat of April and May. But not everyone can afford to buy an AC to deal with the heat. In such a situation, did you know that you can keep your house cool and make your air cooler blow cool air like an AC? 

article_image2

People who can't really afford to buy an AC buy air coolers. But we don't get the AC feeling in a cooler. This is because of some mistakes we make. In this post, let's see what those mistakes are and how to avoid them.

article_image3

Keep it in the right place:

If the air cooler is not placed in the right place, the air will not come in much. So, the air will come out well from it only if you place the air cooler next to a door or window or in an area where there is air.

Keep it clean:

If the air cooler in your house is not blowing cool air, check its pads immediately. Because if the pads are dirty or dry, only hot air will come out.

article_image4

Pour water well:

If there is less water in the air cooler or the water pump is not working properly, there will be no cool air. Also, if the fan and motor of the air cooler are not clean, they will not provide good air.

Sunlight:

If the metal in the air cooler is exposed to direct sunlight, it heats up and heats the water inside. This makes the air coming out of it hot.

article_image5

Keep in mind:

1. The air cooler should always be placed in front of an open window. Only then will the air coming out of it be cool.

2. Use a table fan or air cooler before turning it on. Especially if the room in the house is hot, you should definitely turn on the fan for a while before turning on the air cooler.

3. If you put ice cubes in the water in the air cooler to keep the air coming from the air cooler cool, the scene will be the same as the air coming from the AC.

