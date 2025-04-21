Image Credit : Getty

Origin and History

The first Earth Day took place on April 22, 1970, and was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin. Inspired by the environmental degradation and growing concern over issues like pollution, deforestation, and the impact of industrialization, Nelson sought to create a platform that would bring environmental issues to the forefront of public consciousness.

The event was a huge success, with an estimated 20 million Americans participating in rallies, demonstrations, and educational activities nationwide. The movement quickly gained traction, and in subsequent years, Earth Day became a global event.

When Earth Day Network (EDN) organized activities in 141 countries in 1990, drawing 200 million attendees globally, Earth Day achieved widespread notoriety. This widespread involvement strengthened Earth Day's position as a potent instrument for environmental activism by assisting in the campaign for environmental laws and regulations.