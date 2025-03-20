Environment Directorate and iFOREST join hands for a greener Uttar Pradesh

Read Full Article

In a significant move to promote sustainable development and combat pollution, the Environment Directorate of the Uttar Pradesh government has signed an MoU with the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability, and Technology (iFOREST).

The MoU, signed on Thursday at the Environment Directorate office, aims to address critical environmental challenges, including air pollution, waste management, and climate change. Present at the signing were Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State K.P. Malik, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and other officials.

Under this three-year agreement, iFOREST will conduct research-driven studies and training programs while assisting the Environment Directorate in implementing government schemes. The partnership will also focus on advancing green energy and ensuring sustainable industrial and urban development in Uttar Pradesh.

A key highlight of this collaboration is the engagement of religious institutions in environmental conservation. This initiative was launched during Maha Kumbh 2025, with both parties jointly organizing the first “Kumbh Ki Aastha and Climate Change” conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena emphasized, "Uttar Pradesh faces unique and complex environmental challenges. Our government has been at the forefront of efforts to improve air quality, regulate industrial emissions, and promote clean energy. Through this partnership, we aim to explore new technologies and solutions to effectively tackle pollution and climate change."

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh underscored the importance of science and research-driven solutions, stating that cutting-edge research and knowledge development are essential for addressing environmental challenges. He expressed confidence that the MoU between the Environment Directorate and iFOREST will play a crucial role in providing data-driven solutions to issues like air pollution, waste management, and river pollution.

Principal Secretary of the department, Anil Kumar, highlighted that this collaboration will contribute significantly to air pollution management, the growth of green industries, and preparing cities for climate challenges such as heatwaves. He added that iFOREST will offer technical expertise, conduct pilot projects, train stakeholders, and support research to enhance environmental management.

Dr. Chandra Bhushan, Chief Executive Officer of iFOREST, outlined the vision and key objectives of this partnership.

Directorate’s Key Role in Tackling Climate Change

The Directorate of Environment was established to address critical challenges such as air pollution and climate change while promoting sustainable development practices. Its core objectives include developing pollution control strategies, mitigating climate change impacts, enhancing community resilience, and ensuring the sustainable use of natural resources. The Directorate plays a crucial role in integrating environmental protection into Uttar Pradesh’s development agenda.

About iFOREST

The International Forum for Environment, Sustainability, and Technology (iFOREST) is an independent, non-profit research and innovation organization that focuses on pressing environmental and development challenges in India. As one of the country’s leading environmental research institutions, iFOREST conducts evidence-based studies, generates new knowledge, and develops innovative solutions. It also engages with stakeholders to raise awareness and promote green initiatives.

