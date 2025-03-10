Almonds to Raisins: 5 effective dry fruits to help control high uric acid levels

Read Full Article

High uric acid levels in the body can cause gout, joint discomfort, and other health problems. While medicine and a well-balanced diet are important for managing uric acid levels, certain dry fruits can also help manage them naturally. These dry fruits are high in critical nutrients and support renal function while also lowering uric acid levels. Here are five dry fruits that can help regulate uric acid levels.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

1. Almonds Almonds are high in healthy fats, fibre, and magnesium, all of which help to keep your metabolism balanced. They are low in purines, making them a safe option for people with high uric acid levels. Their anti-inflammatory qualities can also help to relieve gout-related joint discomfort.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

2. Walnuts



Walnuts, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids, have been shown to lower inflammation and improve kidney health. Because the kidneys play an important role in removing uric acid, incorporating walnuts in your diet can help minimise uric acid buildup in the body.



Image Credits: Getty- stock image

3. Raisins Raisins are also beneficial for heart health, making them an excellent complement to any diet. Raisins have natural alkalising qualities that assist the body eliminate excess uric acid. They also include vital minerals like as potassium and calcium, which promote kidney health and lower the risk of uric acid crystallisation in the joints.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

4. Pistachios Pistachios are high in antioxidants and fibre, which assist to reduce uric acid levels by aiding digestion and kidney function. Their low purine content makes them an excellent snack option for people trying to naturally manage uric acid levels.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

5. Cashews Cashews are another low-purine dry fruit that contains vital elements such as magnesium and zinc. These nutrients help to improve kidney function, ensuring that excess uric acid is efficiently removed from the body. Their moderate fat content promotes overall metabolic wellness.

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

Tips for adding these dry fruits to your diet



-A handful of mixed dried fruits is a healthy snack to have every day.

-Soak almonds and raisins overnight to increase nutritional absorption.

-Combine walnuts and pistachios in salads or smoothies.

-Consume cashews in moderation to prevent eating too many calories.

Latest Videos