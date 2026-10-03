How To Reduce Electricity Bill: 7 Simple Changes That Can Lower Your Monthly Costs
Wondering how to reduce electricity bill? Discover 10 simple and practical ways to cut power consumption at home, use appliances more efficiently and save money on your monthly energy costs.
Small mistakes increase your bill
Do you get a shock looking at your heavy current bill every month, whether it is summer or winter? You do not need to buy expensive new appliances. You just have to change a few small settings in your fridge and inverter that run 24 hours a day. Your current bill will drop by 20 percent straight away! Look at these simple tips here.
Refrigerators and inverters consume power 24 hours a day. They are the main reasons for high current bills at home. Small mistakes in maintaining them will push your bill up.
Fridge temperature and control
Temperature setting: Many people always keep their fridge cooling at the maximum level. You just need 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (Medium) during summer. You can reduce this even further in winter.
Keep it away from the wall: You should not push the fridge completely against the wall. The compressor works harder and pulls extra current if the back coil gets no space for air circulation.
Do not keep hot food & open doors often: The compressor uses more electricity to cool things down if you put hot food directly inside the fridge.
Inverter battery and load management
Check battery water: The inverter takes more time to charge if the distilled water (Electrolyte) level drops in the battery. The meter runs continuously because of this.
Auto-cut off: You must ensure that the inverter stops charging automatically (Auto-cut) once the battery gets fully charged.
No unnecessary load: You should not connect heavy appliances to the inverter if you do not need them.
Avoid phantom load
You waste a little current throughout the day if you leave mobile and laptop chargers plugged in without switching them off (Phantom load) after charging.
You should use LED lights instead of old bulbs. This simple change saves 80 percent of your lighting electricity.
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