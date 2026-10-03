Do you get a shock looking at your heavy current bill every month, whether it is summer or winter? You do not need to buy expensive new appliances. You just have to change a few small settings in your fridge and inverter that run 24 hours a day. Your current bill will drop by 20 percent straight away! Look at these simple tips here.

Refrigerators and inverters consume power 24 hours a day. They are the main reasons for high current bills at home. Small mistakes in maintaining them will push your bill up.