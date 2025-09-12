Durga Puja 2025: How Will Goddess arrive and depart this year?
Durga Puja 2025 is just around the corner! Mahalaya falls on September 21st, marking the beginning of Devi Paksha. But how will Goddess Durga arrive and depart this year? Let's find out!
Durga Puja 2025
Her arrival and departure has deep significance for the well being of mankind if ancient texts are to be believed.
Four Modes of Transport
Goddess Durga typically arrives and departs on four different mounts: elephant, horse, boat, and palanquin. Each has a specific significance, influencing nature's course.
Depends on the Day
The day of the week determines Durga's arrival and departure. If Saptami and Dashami fall on Sunday or Monday, she travels by elephant. Tuesday and Saturday mean a horse. Wednesday signifies a boat, while Thursday and Friday indicate a palanquin.
2025 Arrival of Goddess Durga
In 2025, Durga arrives on an elephant, promising a bountiful harvest. Her departure on a palanquin, however, suggests a potential for mortality. A good arrival but perhaps not such a good departure.
Significance of the Four Mounts
- Palanquin: Epidemic or mortality.
- Boat: Floods and water-related issues.
- Horse: Destruction or natural disaster.
- Elephant: Bountiful harvest.