Durga Puja: Discover the spiritual significance behind each of Goddess Durga's ten weapons, not all of which are used for slaying demons. Each weapon holds a unique symbolic meaning

Goddess Durga, the ten-armed warrior goddess, is depicted in traditional iconography with ten different weapons. With the arrival of Durga Puja just around the corner, the goddess prepares for her battle against evil. She fights the fearsome Mahisasura with all her weapons. Surprisingly, not all of her weapons are used for slaying demons. Each one carries a profound spiritual meaning.

The significance of Goddess Durga's ten weapons lies in their origins from various gods and their symbolic representation of spiritual power, knowledge, wisdom, and positivity, all instrumental in her victory over Mahishasura.

Learn the significance of Goddess Durga's weapons:

Sudarshan Chakra: Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra symbolizes the universe and signifies Durga's position at the center of creation.

Trident: Shiva's Trishul represents the three fundamental qualities (Sattva, Rajas, Tamas).

Sword: This symbolizes knowledge and wisdom, used to destroy all negative forces.

Lotus: Brahma's gift, the lotus signifies liberation through knowledge.

Conch: Varuna's conch symbolizes positive energy.

Thunderbolt: Indra's Vajra represents positive energy and the destruction of evil.

Mace: Yama's mace symbolizes strength and power.

Bow and Arrow: Vayu's or other gods' bow and arrow symbolize the fulfillment of purpose.

Shield: Kubera's shield represents protection and self-defense.

Snake: The serpent, gifted by the Nagas, symbolizes bondage and liberation.

Durga Puja Dates 2025

28th of September: Marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It's Sasthi on this day.

29th of September: Saptami: ‘Bodhon’ or start of official puja happens on this day.

30th of September: Ashtami: The main attraction is ‘Kumari Puja’ on this day

1st of October: Nabami: On this day the Goddess is offered special bhog.

2nd of October: Dashami: Goddess Durga bids adieu to her parents house.