Durga Puja 2025: For many, love blossoms during Durga Puja. A chance encounter during Ashtami Anjali, a sari-clad woman's kohl-rimmed eyes meeting a man in a yellow kurta, or a stolen glance – these moments become cherished memories.

Durga Puja 2025: Durga Puja is synonymous with emotions, nostalgia, and of course, love stories for Bengalis. Love seems to be deeply intertwined with this timeless grand festival.

Just as there's the excitement of bursting firecrackers, there's also the excitement of love. Durga Puja means a thousand plans. For many, love begins during Durga Puja itself. A chance encounter during Ashtami Anjali, a sari-clad woman's kohl-rimmed eyes meeting a man in a yellow kurta, or a stolen glance – these moments become cherished memories.

Many love stories also begin with long-standing friendships. As a result, the first Durga Puja together is very special for them. One such lover, Shubho, said, "The first Durga Puja after falling in love. It's a different emotion."

That emotion is intertwined in his words too. On the other hand, in the words of Bagha Jatin's Disha, “Love during Puja is a different kind of joy. Love is bound to be a part of the biggest festival of Bengalis." It's as if everything is enveloped in the arrival of the goddess and floating in love.

Love and Puja are inextricably linked

A glance can convey both positive and negative signals. Love doesn't follow these signals; it progresses at its own pace. In many cases, sweet love blossoms from long-standing friendships.

But how do you plan to spend time with your beloved during Durga Puja? It's essential to plan everything in advance. Nowadays, not everyone gets four days off. But many do. Whatever the case, smart planning is essential.

Proper planning is needed from Saptami to Dashami. You'll definitely go out with friends, but prioritize your partner. Let's say you go out on Ashtami. Then, coordinate your outfits with a sari and kurta combination. Consider your partner's favorite color. Also, restaurants have long queues during Puja. So, try to ensure your partner doesn't face any inconvenience.

You've found the best person in your life

Along with that, adjustment and matching vibes are also important. Another thing is to make sure to drop your partner home after your outings. Puja romance is a beautiful thing. Perhaps, during the grandest festival of Bengalis, you've found the best person in your life.

Durga Puja is all about Bengali emotions, and love is like a breath of fresh air. It's a sense of peace, combined with pandal hopping and enjoying street food. That's why even today, Durga Puja romance evokes a wonderful nostalgia.