Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside Alia Bhatt's Hope Gala: Actress wears 30-year-old saree, says event came with 'love, purpose'

    First Published Mar 30, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    On Thursday, Alia Bhatt hosted the Hope Gala event in London to generate donations for poor children in India via the Salaam Bombay Foundation.  

    article_image1

    The actress took to Instagram to share pictures from the event which looked like a huge and successful one.

    article_image2

    Alia displayed glamour as she wore two outfits for the event, one was a lace cream saree that came with white working on it.

    article_image3

    The cream saree that she wore was a 30-year-old vintage saree which was created by designer Abhujani Kholsa. 

    article_image4

    Second, was a Gucci maroon velvet gown which she paired with Rs 20 crore diamond necklace and blue sapphire ring.

    article_image5

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "I had the great pleasure of hosting an evening that was truly special, brimming with so much love, purpose, and hope. HOPE GALA 2024"

    article_image6

    A video is also going viral online from the event where she is seen singing the song 'Ikk kudi' from her film 'Udta Punjab'. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster RKK

    'Maidaan': Ajay Devgn-starrer film to release on THIS date, actor shares poster

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online rkn

    'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy seeks help from cyber cell as pirated copy of movie leaks online

    Here's why Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is facing online trolling RKK

    Here's why Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic is facing online trolling

    'Cowboy Carter': Beyonce's album drops tonight, here's what to expect NIR

    'Cowboy Carter': Beyonce's album drops tonight, here's what to expect

    WATCH: Alia Bhatt looks stunning in maroon gown, cream saree as she host Hope Gala in London RKK

    WATCH: Alia Bhatt looks stunning in maroon gown, cream saree as she host Hope Gala in London

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System AJR

    Indian Army to boost artillery firepower on northern borders with new Towed Gun System

    Kerala: Wild boars shot dead after attacking woman in Palakkad rkn

    Kerala: Wild boars shot dead after attacking woman in Palakkad

    Alia Bhatt wears diamond jewellery worth Rs 20 crore at Hope Gala event RKK

    Alia Bhatt wears jewellery worth Rs 20 crore at Hope Gala event

    President Droupadi Murmu honors LK Advani, PV Narasimha Rao, and more with Bharat Ratna AJR

    President Droupadi Murmu honors LK Advani, PV Narasimha Rao, and more with Bharat Ratna

    Over 59,000 child marriages prevented in 2022-23, Bihar tops the list: Study rkn

    Over 59,000 child marriages prevented in 2022-23, Bihar tops the list: Study

    Recent Videos

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon