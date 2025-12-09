Do You Sleep in a Sweater? The Hidden Danger No One Talks About!
Sweater: Are you wearing a sweater because it's freezing outside? Do you also sleep with a sweater on at night? Do you know what happens? Especially, do you know how dangerous it is for young children to wear a sweater at night?
As it gets colder, many wear sweaters. But is it healthy to sleep in one? Experts warn it's dangerous, especially for kids, as sweaters are mostly wool, which can be risky at night.
Why shouldn't you wear a sweater at night..?
It causes temperature imbalance, dry skin, and rashes. It worsens allergies and can cause BP issues from sweating, leading to dizziness or chest heaviness for some.
Asthma gets worse
Wool fibers can trigger asthma attacks. Sweating in sweaters can lead to bacterial infections. It's best to take them off. Instead, wear cotton and use a thick blanket.
