A new survey shows the average close female friendship lasts 37 years, with many lasting over 50. Over a quarter of women say these lifelong bonds bring more happiness than romantic relationships, highlighting the bond of women’s friendships.

A new survey of 1,000 British women aged 50 to 90 reveals that close female friendships are among the longest and most emotionally powerful relationships in many women’s lives. The findings show that the average close female friendship lasts 37 years, with one in four women maintaining bonds that stretch over 50 years. Many of these relationships trace back to school years, evolving alongside the major milestones and challenges of adulthood.

These friendships often serve as anchors through shifting life phases, from careers and marriages to parenting, menopause and retirement. Their longevity reflects not only shared history but also the emotional nourishment and stability they provide.

Friendships That Outshine Romance

The survey uncovered that 26% of women feel their female friendships bring them more happiness than romantic relationships. Additionally, 15% said friendship breakups cause them more regret than the end of a romance. This emotional weight highlights how central these bonds are for wellbeing, especially as women age and romantic priorities shift.

However, the depth of friendship varies. More than one in ten women reported having no close female friends, while another one in eight had just one. Many expressed anxiety about losing these relationships later in life and were twice as likely to fear being friendless than single. About 16% admitted feeling jealous when close friends formed new bonds with others.

Commissioned by Wooga, creators of June’s Journey, the poll underscores the resilience and meaning of long-standing female duos that audiences have admired on screen—from Patsy and Edina in Absolutely Fabulous to Stacey and Nessa in Gavin and Stacey.

Why Women Maintain Lifelong Connections

A separate study published in Evolution and Human Behaviour found that women typically meet their lifelong best friend around age 18 and often stay close through parenthood and into grandparenthood. Unlike men—whose friend circles typically shrink after marriage—women tend to sustain strong, supportive relationships across the lifespan.

Oxford University’s Professor Robin Dunbar explains that women’s social networks contract only in their 50s, often as focus shifts toward grandchildren or family caregiving. Even so, their closest friendships usually endure.

Together, these findings highlight a powerful truth: for millions of women, a best friend is not just a companion but a lifelong emotional foundation—often more stable, more joyful and more enduring than romance.