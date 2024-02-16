Light winter outfit ideas: 5 stylish ways to rock a sweater this season

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Sweaters are the epitome of cosy comfort during the colder months, but they can also be a chic fashion statement. With their versatility and warmth, sweaters are a must-have in any wardrobe. In this article, we'll explore five creative ways to style your sweater to keep you warm and stylish all season long.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Go Classic with Denim: 
    Pairing your sweater with classic denim jeans is a timeless choice that never goes out of style. Opt for a Straight fit or Baggy fit pair of jeans to complement your sweater's silhouette. Tuck in the front of your sweater for a casual yet put-together look. Finish the ensemble with ankle boots or white sneakers for a laid-back vibe. This combination is perfect for a casual outing or a coffee date with friends.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Layer Up with Collared Shirts:
    Layering is a stylish way to keep warm while adding depth to your outfit. Combine your sweater with a button-down collared shirt for a smart-casual look. Choose a shirt in a complementary colour or experiment with patterns and textures for a fashion-forward twist. Leave the collar and cuffs of the shirt peeking out for added visual interest. Pair this layered combo with tailored trousers or Skirt for a chic office-ready ensemble.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Skirted Sophistication:
    Mixing your sweater with a skirt adds a touch of femininity and texture to your outfit. Consider a pleated or A-line skirt in a coordinating colour. Tuck your sweater into the skirt for a polished finish. Accessorize with boots and a corset or thick belt to cinch your waist. To stay warm, layer with stockings or leggings. This combination effortlessly balances comfort and class, making it suitable for various occasions.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Effortless Elegance with a Sweater Dress:
    For an effortlessly elegant look, slip into a sweater dress. This one-piece wonder is both comfortable and chic. Opt for a knee-length or midi sweater dress and style it with warm stockings and thigh-high boots for a streamlined look. To define your waist, add a statement belt. Accessorize with a cozy scarf and some delicate jewelry. Whether you're headed to brunch or a night out, a sweater dress offers a versatile and sophisticated option.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: PR Handout

    Statement Outerwear:
    Elevate your sweater game by layering it with a statement outerwear. Think fleece jackets, leather jackets, or tailored blazers. This fashion-forward choice adds a dash of glamour and sophistication to your ensemble. Ensure the sweater's neckline complements your outerwear. Finish the look with slim-fit trousers or your go-to jeans and elevate it with heeled ankle boots or pumps. The result is a head-turning outfit that keeps you cosy and chic.

    -By Mansi Kshatriya, Design Director of Tokyo Talkies by Brand Studio Lifestyle

     

