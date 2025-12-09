Sixer King Yuvraj Singh has stepped into the liquor industry with his new premium tequila brand “FINO,” launched in India. Fans are now curious about its price and what makes this luxury tequila special.

Yuvraj Singh, celebrated for his explosive batting on the cricket field, has now stepped into the business world. He has officially launched his ultra-premium tequila brand “FINO” in India.

Veteran players like Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammad Kaif attended the launch event in Koka, Gurugram. They congratulated Yuvraj Singh and wished him success in his new business venture.

Yuvraj Singh launched this brand in partnership with several Indian-American entrepreneurs. FINO Tequila is crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave and is known for its purity and premium quality.

Ayesha Gupta leads the brand in India. FINO Tequila is currently available at select retail stores in Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra, and can also be found at duty-free outlets in Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

FINO has introduced four ultra-premium tequila variants, each priced above ₹10,000. Considering the average Indian monthly salary ranges between ₹25,000 and ₹32,000, many people may end up spending nearly an entire month’s income on just one bottle.

