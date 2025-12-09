- Home
- Lifestyle
- How Boroline Became India’s Timeless Bengali Cream — A 94-Year Journey From WWII to Now
How Boroline Became India’s Timeless Bengali Cream — A 94-Year Journey From WWII to Now
During World War II, Boroline was created by a Bengali. Despite British obstacles and a flood of foreign brands, this 'Made in India' cream has found a place in every Indian home for 94 years.
The green tube or the white-and-green container is seen in every home
As winter arrives in Bengal, skin gets dry. Lips and heels start to crack, and everyone thinks of one cream. This green tube or white-and-green container is seen in every home. Some keep it in their first-aid box, as a skincare cream, or even use it as an antiseptic cream.
"Surobhit Antiseptic Cream Boroline..."
Found in nearly every Indian home, its 90s TV jingle is iconic. For 94 years, this 'Made in Bengal' cream has stood strong against foreign brands, a heritage born in Kolkata in 1929.
The time was during British rule in World War II
During WWII, Kolkata's Gour Mohun Dutta founded GD Pharmaceuticals to promote local goods. He built a factory to create an affordable cream for Indians, useful for everything from skincare to cuts.
Boroline's popularity continued to grow
Boroline built trust by revealing its formula: boric acid, zinc oxide, and lanolin. Its elephant logo led to the nickname 'elephant cream,' boosting its fame. During WWII, it was packaged in any available container.
100,000 Boroline tubes distributed for free
On India's independence in 1947, the company gave away 100,000 free tubes. Growth skyrocketed under the founder's son. Used by Nehru and superstars, it expanded to the UAE, Oman, and beyond.
This report is for those who say Bengalis can't do business
As a private company, its finances are not public. By 2017, Boroline held a 25% market share in antiseptic skincare. For those who doubt Bengali business skills, this story is a must-share.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.