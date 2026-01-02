Cleaning Glasses Wrong? This Simple Mistake Can Damage Your Lenses
Cleaning glasses or contact lenses the wrong way can scratch lenses and damage coatings. Experts share safe optical care tips and common mistakes to avoid so your eyeglasses and contact lenses stay clear, comfortable, and long-lasting.
The cleaning method is important
Many people make small mistakes when cleaning glasses, sunglasses, and contacts. This can cause cloudy lenses, scratches, and damage to the coating. Knowing the right cleaning methods is key for your eye health and clear vision.
How to clean prescription glasses?
First, rinse lenses with lukewarm water to remove dust. Apply a drop of mild soap and gently rub the lenses and frames. Rinse and dry with a microfiber cloth. Never use tissues or your shirt, as they can cause scratches. It's a good idea to carry a lens spray and cloth.
How to fix scratches on glasses?
It's true that most scratches won't disappear completely, but some techniques can make them less noticeable. Don't try home remedies on deep scratches; they can cause more damage. For minor scratches, only use lens-safe polishing solutions and a microfiber cloth.
What to do if scratches are severe?
If scratches are very noticeable, it's best to replace the lens or have the coating checked at an optical shop. Avoid solutions like kits or toothpaste, as they can damage the coating.
How to clean contact lenses?
Always clean contacts with your doctor-recommended solution, never tap water. Rub the lens in your palm with solution, then rinse. Clean and dry the case daily. If you feel irritation or blurriness, stop use and see an eye doctor.
