7 essential hygiene tips for everyone

1. Wash Your Hands Thoroughly:

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after using the toilet. Proper handwashing helps prevent the spread of germs and bacteria.

2. Use Toilet Paper Wisely:

Use toilet paper efficiently by folding it and wiping gently to avoid excessive use. Dispose of used toilet paper in bin or flush it down the toilet if the plumbing allows.

3. Flush Properly:

This helps maintain a clean and odor-free environment. If you notice any issues with the flush, report them promptly to facility management.

4. Maintain Toilet Seat Hygiene:

Before using the toilet, check the cleanliness of the seat. If needed, use toilet seat covers or clean the seat with toilet paper before sitting down. 

5. Keep Personal Items Secure:

Keep personal items such as handbags, mobile phones, and other accessories away from the toilet bowl to prevent accidental drops.

6. Proper Disposal of Feminine Hygiene Products:

If you use feminine hygiene products, make sure to dispose of them in the designated bins, not the toilet. Flushing such items can lead to plumbing issues.

7. Use Air Fresheners Responsibly:

If air fresheners are available, use them responsibly. Avoid excessive use, as strong fragrances can be overwhelming for others. Aim for a pleasant and neutral environment.

