Nita Ambani's Hairstylist Formula: Egg Curd Hair Mask for Silky Hair

Lifestyle
Nita Ambani's beautiful glowing skin and shiny hair are a sight to behold. Recently, her hairstylist shared a secret formula for silky hair that is 100% effective.
Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur has worked with stars like Nita Mukesh Ambani, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others. Now he has revealed a centuries-old DIY hair mask.
Thakur tells us that there are tremendous benefits to applying eggs and curd to the hair. Every lady should apply an egg and curd mask to her hair once a week.
Curd is rich in lactic acid and helps to balance the pH of the hair and condition it, as well as protect it from further damage.
Eggs contain protein, vitamins, and fatty acids, which are very beneficial when applied to the hair. The protein molecules in it try to penetrate deep into the roots of your hair.
This homemade mask is best for temporarily shining and smoothing hair. It coats your hair and improves your hair health. However, it has no side effects.
