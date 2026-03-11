Bad Hair Days? 5 Clear Signs It’s Time For A Fresh Haircut
If your hair looks dull, tangles easily or refuses to hold a style, it may be overdue for a trim. These five tell-tale signs reveal when your hair is overdue for a trim and why a fresh haircut can restore shine, shape and manageability.
Split Ends Everywhere
If your hair ends appear frayed or split into multiple strands, it’s a clear signal your hair is damaged. A trim removes weakened ends and prevents the damage from spreading further.
Hair Looks Flat or Lifeless
Hair that appears dull, heavy or lacking volume may simply need a refresh. Removing damaged ends can bring back movement, bounce and shine.
Constant Knots and Tangles
Frequent tangling is often caused by dry or damaged ends catching onto each other. Cutting off those ends can reduce knots and improve manageability.
Your Hairstyle Has Lost Its Shape
If your once-neat haircut now looks uneven or shapeless, it’s likely grown out. Trimming the ends can quickly revive the structure of your hairstyle.
Hair That’s Hard to Manage
When styling your hair suddenly becomes a daily struggle, it may be due to uneven or overgrown ends. A fresh haircut can restore balance, making hair smoother and easier to style.
