DIY Coffee Mug Planters: Grow Colourful Flowers and Decorate Your Home
Turn old coffee mugs into mini planters to grow flowers like Portulaca, Pansy, Petunia, and Sweet Alyssum. These easy-to-care mug planters brighten your home and add a colorful, decorative touch.
Grow flower plants in old coffee mugs
If you have old coffee mugs at home, don't just throw them away. You can use them to grow beautiful flowering plants. Often, mugs become useless after a small crack or chip. Use them wisely. Let's find out which flowering plants can be grown in coffee mugs to enhance your home decor.
Portulaca flower in a ceramic coffee mug
Put a little soil in a large coffee mug and add Portulaca seeds. Sprinkle a little water. Keep it in a bright spot during the day. You'll see leaves start to appear. Soon, colorful Portulaca flowers will begin to bloom from this plant.
Pansy flower plant in a pink coffee mug
Colorful flowers give the mug an aesthetic look. You can plant purple and blue pansies in a pink coffee mug. You can easily find pansy seeds at a nursery. Leave some space at the top and fill the mug with soil. You can make a small drainage hole at the bottom with a nail. This will prevent the roots from rotting.
Petunia flower plant
Petunias are best for placing on a balcony or near a window. If you want to decorate your study table or living room center table with real flowers, plant colorful petunias in a coffee mug. You'll get white, purple, and pink flowers from this plant.
Decorate your home with Sweet Alyssum
Small, fragrant flowers will give your mug planter an aesthetic look. This plant grows easily in a ceramic mug and looks lush with its leaves. You'll get beautiful small white and purple flowers from it.
