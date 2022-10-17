Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Diwali? When is Dhanteras? Know all about the date and puja timings and more

    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Diwali 2022: This year, Deepavali celebrations extend for five days, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, according to the calendar. The dates and puja times for these five lucky days are listed here.

    Hindus celebrate Diwali yearly to symbolise the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over hopelessness. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fanfare. People do puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, decorations, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more. 
     

    diwali puja 2022

    Hindu legend states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, riches, and success to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.
     

    Diwali 2022- Do this on the night of Diwali to please Goddess Lakshmi, very auspicious yoga is being made on this day

    Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi marks the start of Diwali festivities, which last for five days, finishing with Bhai Dooj. The five days of Diwali will start on October 22 and finish on October 25, according to Drik Panchang. On Govatsa Dwadashi, Diwali begins in Maharashtra one day earlier. As a result, the festivities will begin in Maharashtra on October 21.
     

    Solar eclipse on Diwali after 27 years… What is the effect

    Five Days of Diwali 2022 Calendar - Dates
    According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. Here is a list of each of Deepavali's five days.
    October 22 - Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi
    October 23 - Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas
    October 24 - Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali
    October 25 - Govardhan Puja
    October 26 - Bhai Dooj

    Arrival of Venus in Libra- Lakshmi is going to woo this sign before Diwali.

    Puja timings:
    People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they conduct Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).
     

    Diwali 2022-Dhan Trayodashi day see horoscope and buy

    Five Days of Diwali 2022 - Puja timings
    Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi
    The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be from 07:00 pm to 08:17 pm on October 22.

    Narak Chaturdashi
    Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am.

    Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali
    The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. Also, the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.

    Govardhan Puja
    The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am.

    Bhai Dooj
    The 26th of October is Bhaiya Dooj, also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, and Bhathru Dwithiya. The Aparahna time on this day runs from 01:12 to 03:26.

