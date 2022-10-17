When is Diwali? When is Dhanteras? Know all about the date and puja timings and more

Diwali 2022: This year, Deepavali celebrations extend for five days, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, according to the calendar. The dates and puja times for these five lucky days are listed here.

Hindus celebrate Diwali yearly to symbolise the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over hopelessness. Deepavali, popularly known as the festival of lights, is celebrated nationwide with great fanfare. People do puja, observe rituals, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, decorations, and lights, enjoy delectable sweets and meals, dress in new traditional attire, and more.



Hindu legend states that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, riches, and success to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera as part of the festival of lights.



Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi marks the start of Diwali festivities, which last for five days, finishing with Bhai Dooj. The five days of Diwali will start on October 22 and finish on October 25, according to Drik Panchang. On Govatsa Dwadashi, Diwali begins in Maharashtra one day earlier. As a result, the festivities will begin in Maharashtra on October 21.



Five Days of Diwali 2022 Calendar - Dates

According to the lunisolar Hindu calendar, Diwali is observed between the middle of October and November. Here is a list of each of Deepavali's five days.

October 22 - Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

October 23 - Narak Chaturdashi or Kali Chaudas

October 24 - Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

October 25 - Govardhan Puja

October 26 - Bhai Dooj

Puja timings:

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali). During the lengthy festivities, it is the most important day. Early in the morning, devotees offer prayers to their ancestors, and on Amavasya, they conduct Shradh for them. Lakshmi Puja is performed on Diwali during Pradosh Kaal, which begins after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes (approximately).



Five Days of Diwali 2022 - Puja timings

Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be from 07:00 pm to 08:17 pm on October 22. Narak Chaturdashi

Abhyanga Snan on Chaturdashi day, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am.

Chhoti Diwali and Badi Diwali

The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. Also, the Amavasya tithi will last from 05:27 pm on October 24 to 04:18 pm on October 25.