Billionaires Street in Bengaluru: Do You Know Who Lives Here?
Billionaires Street: We all know Bangalore as India's IT hub. But did you know it also has a 'Billionaire Street'? Everyone on this street is worth hundreds of crores. Let's find out where it is and who lives there.
Billionaire Street in Bangalore
Bangalore is the IT hub, but it also has a 'Billionaire Street' in Koramangala's 3rd block. It's home to India's richest, including IT tycoons, making it a top posh area.
Why is this street so expensive?
It's called Billionaire Street because it's near IT hubs like Electronic City. With top schools, hospitals, and luxury homes with pools, it's a prime spot for the wealthy.
Who lives here?
Flipkart's founders Sachin and Binny Bansal live here, along with Infosys co-founders Nandan Nilekani and Kris Gopalakrishnan. It's a hub for India's top entrepreneurs.
Do you know the house prices?
The property prices here are mind-blowing. A 10,000 sq ft plot costs over ₹67 crore! Land is scarce and demand is high, so prices just keep climbing. Hence the name.
