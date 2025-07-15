Image Credit : Freepik

Having an idea where your time is going is the first step toward cutting back. Most smartphones come with a built-in time tracker which tells you exactly how long you've spent on each app.

Why it works:

Being aware of your average daily use can somewhat shock one back into reality in some cases(4-6 hours in some cases). Awareness is always the first step to any change.

This could be something you try: Instead, set yourself a goal of cutting back by just 15 to 30 minutes for the first week. This would be both realistic and achievable.