Image Credit : Freepik

Don’t binge on content after your detox. Instead, return with intention—decide how much time you want to spend online and which platforms truly add value to your life.

A digital detox is more than just unplugging—it’s about regaining control over your time, emotions, and attention. In a world that profits from your distraction, reclaiming focus is an act of power. By following these 7 principles, you not only cleanse your digital habits but also create space for clarity, creativity, and genuine human connection.