- Home
- Lifestyle
- Gardening Tips: From Parijat to Marigold, 5 Flowering Plants Perfect for Bengaluru’s Weather
Gardening Tips: From Parijat to Marigold, 5 Flowering Plants Perfect for Bengaluru’s Weather
Bengaluru's unique climate is ideal for cultivating vibrant gardens. Discover five simple Indian flowering plants, including Parijat and Marigold, and more that thrive effortlessly in the city's weather.
Top 5 Simple Indian Flowers for Your Bengaluru Garden
Bengaluru — known for its pleasant climate — offers an ideal environment for stunning flowering plants. Home gardeners want colour, fragrance. They can choose from five simple Indian flower varieties. Parijat and vibrant Marigold top the list. These thrive effortlessly in the city’s mild weather.
Marigold
African Marigolds, or Genda, are a staple. Gardeners love their cheerful yellow, orange, gold blooms. These annuals grow easily. They tolerate India's intense heat, even poor soil. Marigolds need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily for abundant flowers. They prefer well-drained soil. They need moderate water during establishment. Once rooted, they become drought-tolerant. Low maintenance. That’s Genda.
Parijat
Also called Harsingar, this plant is cherished. Gardeners love its delicate white flowers, orange centres. Its night-time fragrance captivates. Parijat thrives with 6 to 8 hours of daily sunlight. It prefers well-drained, organic-rich soil. It resists drought, but moderate watering is key — especially when young. Parijat flowers peak late summer to early fall. It holds deep cultural importance in India.
Gudhal
A vibrant, showy flower. Hibiscus is a popular choice. It thrives in Bengaluru's weather. This plant flourishes in full sun, well-drained soil. Ideal for balconies, terraces, gardens. Hibiscus appreciates moderate heat with humidity — Bengaluru's characteristic. Give it adequate light and care; it rewards gardeners with continuous blooms.
Periwinkle
Sadabahar, or Periwinkle. Gardeners consider Vinca one of the toughest flowering plants for hot Indian summers. This resilient plant blooms generously. It needs minimal care. It tolerates strong sunlight, periods of neglect. Its ability to thrive through various conditions makes it a beginner-proof option for any Bengaluru garden.
Moss Rose
Portulaca, or Moss Rose. Daily flowers bloom. Virtually no maintenance. Thrives in warm, dry conditions. It flowers all summer long. These small, vibrant plants are perfect for shallow containers, hanging baskets, borders. They add a splash of colour. Their fleshy, water-retaining leaves mean little watering is needed.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.