Dev Deepavali 2025: Special Rituals To Follow For Wealth, Prosperity
Dev Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on Kartik Purnima, November 5. On this day, gods and goddesses descend to Earth. Light a lamp in the north direction, perform Tulsi puja, and do charity
Deities celebrating Diwali on the Ganga ghats of Kashi
Dev Diwali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima. It's believed gods descend to Earth, especially to the Ganga ghats in Kashi. Holy baths and charity on this day bring immense blessings.
Date of Dev Diwali
As per the Hindu calendar, Dev Diwali is on Kartik Purnima. The date runs from Nov 4, 10:36 PM to Nov 5, 6:48 PM. Due to Udaya Tithi, it will be celebrated on Nov 5.
Lighting a lamp in the north direction is auspicious
On Dev Diwali night, light a lamp in the north direction of your home. This is where Goddess Lakshmi resides. Doing so is said to please her and remove financial issues.
Donate food and money
After evening prayers on Dev Diwali, it's beneficial to donate yellow items like clothes or food. You can also give food or money to the needy based on your capacity.
Light a lamp near the Tulsi plant
Light a ghee lamp by a Tulsi plant on Dev Diwali evening. Circle it three times while chanting Lakshmi mantras. Planting a new Tulsi plant is also considered very auspicious.